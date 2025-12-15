State govt expands Swasthya Bandhu mobile med services with USG facility

Malda: Reaching healthcare to the remotest corners of Malda has taken a major leap forward with the expansion of the state government’s Swasthya Bandhu project.

Pregnant women in difficult-to-access areas will now receive essential medical services, including ultrasonography (USG) at home, through newly introduced mobile medical units.

Launched with the aim of providing accessible healthcare to the elderly, children and expectant mothers, the Swasthya Bandhu project currently operates six mobile medical vans across Malda district. Initially, three vans were deployed, but with rising demand, three more have been added recently.

According to district health officials, the newly allocated vans will cater to Kaliachak 2, Harishchandrapur, and Bamangola blocks, while the earlier units will continue serving Manikchak, Gazole, and Baishnabnagar.

Each mobile unit is staffed with a doctor, a nurse, a data operator, and an attendant. Importantly, these units are stationed outside health centres that do not have indoor facilities, ensuring that basic diagnostic and consultation services reach people directly.

Residents can access free tests, including blood tests, X-ray, malaria detection, ECG, blood pressure and sugar checks, among others. The introduction of USG services for pregnant women marks a significant upgrade.

District Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) Sudipta Bhadhuri said: “Ultrasonography services for pregnant women are being introduced from now. People living in remote areas are gaining tremendous medical support because of this initiative.”

So far, the mobile units have served 4,465 patients. Among them, 4,454 people have undergone laboratory tests and 280 patients have availed ECG services.

The vans have also assisted hundreds of elderly individuals under the elderly-care component and supported the treatment of children, including 180 children under the age of five. Nearly 900 senior citizens have benefited from the programme to date. Local residents say the service has been life-changing. Mangala Rabidas, a beneficiary, said: “This service is helping us a lot. We no longer have to travel anywhere for treatment. I myself have completed several blood tests at the mobile medical centre.”