State govt ensures new power connection for family in Nadia

Kolkata: In a humanitarian gesture, Power minister Aroop Biswas ensured a new power connection in the house of a poor family in Nadia’s Nabadwip whose 10-year-old child had to study under the street lights during the evening.



The Power minister came to know about the matter from a media report. He heard that the girl Priyanka Ghosh’s parents failed to get a power connection as hence the girl needs to study under the street lamps.

The incident touched the heart of the Power minister so much that he picked up his phone and called the top officials of his department and directed them to ensure power connection within three hours.

Senior officials of the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) acted promptly and provided a new power connection to their house which is situated on Hiralal Pan Road of Nabadwip.

The minister also directed the officials to send the picture of the house after the new connection is installed. An electric metre was installed and power connection was given within three hours on Sunday.

Power minister Biswas later said that his department is ready to provide power connection to those people who have financial issues so that they do not live in darkness. The department has taken the decision following the instruction of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. If such cases appear, new connections will again be given, the minister added.