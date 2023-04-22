‘State govt employees to intensify protest for DA hike’

KOLKATA: The meeting between the representatives of the joint action committee of the state employees and the Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi at Nabanna failed to yield any fruitful results as the latter categorically told the protesters that the state government is unable to meet their demands at this point of time due to fund crunch issues.



The members of the joint action committee however threatened a bigger movement to meet their demands for DA hike. They called for a massive rally on May 6 and also a strike. They also said that their sit-in demonstration at the Sahid Minar will intensify further. The Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and Finance Secretary on Friday attended a meeting with the five representatives of the joint action committee of the state employees following the Calcutta High Court order.

High Court earlier had directed the Bengal government to meet the representatives of joint action committee.