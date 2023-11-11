State govt employees to get 14 days Durga Puja holidays in 2024

Kolkata: The state government employees will get 14 days of holidays at a stretch during Durga Puja in 2024.



The list of holidays released by the state Finance department on Friday revealed that Durga Puja holidays will start from October 7 and continue till October 15 (with two additional leaves added).

The employees will also get a holiday on October 16 followed by Saturday and Sunday. The total leaves during that period will be from October 7 till 20.

Another holiday is on October 2 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. The Kali Puja holiday is on October 31.

Bhai Phonta falls on November 3 (Sunday), there will be an additional holiday on Monday.

It will be followed by holidays on November 7 and 8 for ‘Chaath Puja’.

In January, there will be 4 holidays — January 1 (Monday) for New Year, January 12 for Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary, January 23 on birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Republic Day on January 26.

The employees will get 3 holidays in February — February 13 and 14 for Saraswati Puja and February 26 for Shab-E-Barat.

In March too, there will be four holidays for the government employees — March 8 for Shivratri, 25th and 26th for Doljatra and 29th for

Good Friday.

There will be 2 holidays in April for Eid-Ul–Fitr — 10th and 11th.

The two additional holidays to mark Bengali New Year’s Day and BR Ambedkar birth anniversary on

April 14 and Mahavir Jayani on April 21 have fallen on Sundays.

In May, they will get three holidays — May 1 for May Day, May 8 for Rabindranath Tagore’s birth anniversary and May 23 for Buddha Purnima.

In June and July there will be a solitary holiday each month — June 17 for Id-Ud-Zoha and on July 17 for Muharram. The ‘Rathayatra’ holiday on July 7 is a Sunday.

August will have three holidays — August 15 for Independence Day, 19th for Raksha Bandhan and 26th for Janmashtami.

September will have a single holiday on 16th for Fateha-Dwaz-Daham.

November 15 will be a holiday for Guru Nanak birth anniversary.

The list ends with the Christmas holiday on

December 25.