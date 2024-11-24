State govt employees to get 12-day holiday during Durga Puja

Kolkata: The state government employees will be entitled to 12 days of holidays at a stretch during the Durga Puja 2025, four days less than in 2024 when they enjoyed 16 days of holidays at a stretch.

The list of holidays for the year 2025 has been released by the state Finance department.

The holidays during Kali Puja and Bhai Phonta will compensate for the loss of holidays during Durga Puja 2025 with 9 days of holidays at a stretch.

The Kali Puja and Bhai Phonta holidays during 2024 were five days at a stretch. The holiday for the Durga Puja in 2025 starts from Chaturthi, September 26.

The Dashami is scheduled on October 2, which coincides with the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi. There will be an additional two days of

holidays on October 3 and 4 followed by Lakshmi Puja on October 6, which is Sunday.

An additional holiday on October 7 will be on offer on account of Lakshmi Puja and offices will open on October 8.

Eight of the state holidays will be wasted as seven coincide with Sunday, including January 12, which marks the occasion of Swami Vivekananda’s birthday, Republic

Day (January 26), Saraswati Puja (February 2), April 6 (Ram Navami), Muharram (July 6), July 13 (Birthday of Poet Bhanu Bhakta), Mahalaya (September 21) and September 28 (Mahasasthi).

The occasion of Janmashtami also coincides with Independence Day on August 15 wasting the holiday on Janmashtami.

Barring the festival time, the month of April has 4 holidays under the NI Act – April 10 (Mahavir Jayanti, April 14 ( BR Ambedkar Birthday ), April 15 (Bengali New Year Day) and April 18 (Good Friday) and one state holiday on April 1 ( Day after Eid-Ul – Fitr).

There will be a total of 25 holidays under the NI Act and 22 days of holidays under the order of the state government.