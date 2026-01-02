State govt employees can now travel to Andaman by air on LTC

Kolkata: State government employees opting for ‘Leave Travel Concession’ (LTC) to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands will now be permitted to travel by air in economy class, as journeys by ships or vessels to Shri Vijaya Puram (erstwhile Port Blair) have become inconvenient and impracticable due to irregular shipping services in the present circumstances.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands remain one of the most preferred travel destinations for Bengalis and at present, a majority of LTC beneficiaries are opting for air travel.

Under existing rules, state government employees are entitled to avail LTC to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands once in a block of ten years by undertaking journeys by ships or vessels operated by the Shipping Corporation of India. Reimbursement, however, is restricted to the applicable shipping fare fixed by the Directorate of Shipping Services.

As the fare varies from ship to ship, this has led to ambiguity and administrative difficulties in determining the admissible reimbursement amount. In a recent notification, the Finance department has laid down specific conditions for availing LTC by air. It stated that the journey must be undertaken from the airport in India nearest to the employee’s headquarters or place of posting.

Travel must be by a national carrier or an Indian private airline operating a direct flight to Shri Vijaya Puram (Port Blair).

The notification further clarified that air tickets must be booked directly from the airline’s booking counter or through the airline’s official website.

“The amount admissible for reimbursement shall be limited to the actual airfare as indicated on the ticket,” the notification said.

Notwithstanding these provisions, employees will continue to have the option of travelling by ship or vessel if they choose to do so.