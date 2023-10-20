State govt directs dist-level task forces to review civil service study centers

Kolkata: With an emphasis on civil service training, the state government on Friday directed the district level task force, headed by respective district magistrates, to review the performance of district level civil service study centers once in every month.



State chief secretary H K Dwivedi held a high level meeting in this regard and gave necessary directives. There shall be weekly mock tests, in offline mode. All the district level civil services study centres shall be provided with xerox units and a few sets of competition books. Mentoring sessions will be conducted by the IAS, IPS and IFoS officers every week at the district study centres.

“A pool of resource persons consisting of faculty members of colleges to be formed by the District Task Force. These resource persons shall take offline classes including English writing and speaking classes, over the weekend at District Study Centres,” reads a press statement issued by the state. The next session at all district study centres will start from December 1. Screening test will be held on November 11.