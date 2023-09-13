State govt declares holiday on Karam Puja

Kolkata: The state government has declared a holiday on September 25 on the occasion of Karam Puja.

A notification issued from the state Finance department on Tuesday mentioned that the holiday will be for all state government offices, local bodies, statutory bodies, boards, corporations, undertakings and institutions, including educational institutions controlled by the state and also for the employees of tribal communities employed in tea gardens.

The Chief Minister on August 2 announced two additional holidays in the state on the occasion of Shab-E-Barat and Karam Puja. Till date, these two days were sectional holidays. “Considering the long-standing demand, the state government will grant a full day holiday on the occasion of Shab-E-Barat and Karam Puja from now on,” Banerjee had announced at Nabanna.