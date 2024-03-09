State govt declares holiday on April 17

Kolkata: The state government has declared public holiday on April 17, Wednesday on the occasion of Ram Navami. The Finance department on Saturday issued a notification declaring Ram Navami a holiday under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instrument (NI) Act, 1881.

The state government in the month of November last year had declared the holidays for 2024 calendar year. According to that list, two holidays were scheduled for the month of April – 10th and 11 th for Id-Ul–Fitr. Now with an additional holiday declared, there will be three holidays in April 2024. The two additional holidays to mark Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha) and BR Ambedkar’s birthday on April 14, and Mahavir Jayanti on April 21 have fallen on Sundays.