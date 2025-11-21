State govt committed to uplifting poor through infra development: Mayor

Kolkata: Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI) organised a special session with Firhad Hakim, Mayor of Kolkata and minister for Municipal Affairs and Urban Development, Government of West Bengal on “Re-imagining Next- Gen Infrastructure through Smart, Inclusive and Sustainable Development” on November 19 at The Lalit Great Eastern, Kolkata.

Priti A. Sureka, president, MCCI in her opening remarks lauded the Mayor’s commitment to transforming Kolkata into a modern, livable and inclusive metropolis. She viewed that business and government can work hand-in-hand to create the next generation of urban infrastructure—one that not only drives economic growth but also enhances the quality of life for every citizen.

While referring to suburbanisation in Kolkata, Nitesh Kumar, Managing Director & CEO, Emami Realty pointed out the incentive run policies adopted in different states like Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka for decongestion and better planning. He also referred to the redevelopment policy of other states like upgradation of dilapidated buildings, slum rehabilitation, unlimited FSI and affordable housing scheme. He also suggested the state government adopt the policy of allocation of land to developers at affordable prices along with other incentives to encourage construction of old age homes for senior citizens offering all round community and medical facilities.

Hakim mentioned that Kolkata, a city of more than 300 years, has expanded in length and breadth over the years. “Our government’s priority is to stand by the poor for their upliftment and believe in social inclusion,” said the Mayor. Regarding drainage development and SWM, the Mayor mentioned that the government is planning for a permanent solution of waterlogging in Kolkata.

KMC is improving the hydraulic capacity of 27 canals and periodical de-siltation and lining of major canals, including Tolly’s Canal, are being done, Hakim said.