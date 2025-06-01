State govt coming up with scheme to augment production of ginger, garlic; particularly in South Bengal

Kolkata: The state Food Processing Industries and Horticulture (FPI&H) department is coming up with a scheme to augment the production of ginger and garlic in the state particularly in South Bengal by encouraging farmers to take up this cultivation. The state will not only offer hands-on training and subsidy to the farmers to push for these cultivation.

The move comes in the backdrop of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee pushing for augmenting the production of ginger and garlic in a meeting held last month. Banerjee issued instructions to identify areas suited for their cultivation and take measures accordingly.

“We have proposed a subsidy to the extent of 50 per cent in the scheme aimed at increasing the production of ginger and garlic in the state. It will be soon forwarded to the state Finance department for approval,” said a senior official of state FPI &H department.

The state has been growing ginger in some parts of South Bengal for the last two-three years but the quality is no match to the ‘Gorubathan’ variety cultivated in North Bengal. A pilot project was launched to find out if the same variety can be cultivated in the south.

One farmer named Utpal Mahapatra of Simlapal in Bankura was roped in for cultivating the Gorubathan variety. The seeds were sown before the onset of winter and 60 quintals of yield happened which sold like hot cakes.

Interestingly, it has been found that garlic and ginger can be cultivated in the courtyard of the farmer in grow bags and the state is ready to extend support in such cultivation. The state is also planning infrastructure for storage of both ginger and garlic.

The yearly production of ginger in the state is 1.39 lakh MT with Kalimpong, Darjeeling, North Dinajpur and Garbeta (West Midnapore) growing the majority of the produce. North 24-Parganas, Murshidabad and Birbhum and Bankura also grow ginger. Annual garlic produce in the state is 38620 MT Tehatta (Nadia), Hooghly, Cooch Behar and East Burdwan being the main producers.

A good quantity of both ginger and garlic has to be imported from other states and during the period August-November the prices soar up.

“Farmers in a large part of South Bengal have a tendency to pursue potato cultivation. Due to stiff competition, they often don’t get the desired results for the hard labour they put in. Shifting to ginger production will ensure better income,” said an FPI&H department official.