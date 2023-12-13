State govt challenges interim stay on probe against BJP MLAs

The state government approached the Division Bench of Calcutta High Court challenging an order by Single Bench directing interim stay on the probe by Kolkata Police against BJP MLAs who were accused of insulting the national anthem within state Assembly premises.

Justice Jay Sengupta on December 7 stayed any investigation in the matter till January 17. The state on Wednesday approached the Division Bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya challenging the interim stay.

In an earlier hearing, Justice Sengupta reportedly observed that according to the Supreme Court’s judgement the national anthem must be announced in advance. It was observed that the start of the anthem was not announced. The BJP MLAs had approached the Calcutta High Court challenging the FIR. Two separate complaints were lodged with Hare Street Police Station accusing some saffron party MLAs of disrespecting the national anthem by chanting slogans while it was being sung by TMC MLAs at the end of their dharna movement.

On the second and third day of the dharna, the BJP legislators allegedly shouted slogans mocking the state ruling party’s programme.

Slogans allegedly continued even when the national anthem was being sung at the end of the dharna on both days at 5 pm. A complaint was filed against 12 saffron party MLAs.