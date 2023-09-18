State govt advises dengue tests if fever lasts for 48 hrs

Kolkata: The state government, on Sunday, urged people to get a dengue test done if fever persists for two days.



The Health department also advised against taking any sort of painkillers. The department said one can however intake paracetamol in case of fever. State Home Secretary B P Gopalika on Sunday chaired a video conference from Nabanna on the dengue situation in Bengal and deliberated on the various measures to fight the vector-borne diseases.

Senior officials of the departments of Health, Panchayats, Irrigation, Municipal Affairs, PWD, hospital superintendents, chief medical health officers and municipal commissioners attended the meeting. District magistrates attended in virtual mode. Gopalika also appealed to the people to seek assistance by calling at ‘Sarasari Mukhyomantri’ helpline in case of an emergency related to dengue.

“The experts advised that if anybody suffering from dengue has co-morbidity, the person should be under supervision in a hospital. They have also advised adequate intake of water,” Gopalika said.

With the starting of Durga Puja preparations, the district administration was directed to organise meetings with the Puja committees and caution them against water pockets which may serve as a breeding ground for dengue mosquitoes.

Parts of North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Malda, Murshidabad, Howrah, Hooghly, Nadia etc. were identified as hotspots and the administration was instructed to be on alert and take necessary measures. Some of the bordering areas of Bangladesh were also put on alert.

Stagnant water collecting in certain office premises, and projects of the Central government and police stations were brought to the notice of the district administration who were directed to take necessary action. “Instructions were given to lay emphasis on source reduction, particularly in the areas that have a high caseload.”

Gopalika told reporters that presently 1,500 people affected with dengue are undergoing treatment in state-run hospitals across the state, of which 25 cases are serious. Strict monitoring is being carried out for these patients.

Presently, the state government has dengue testing facilities in 160 government hospitals and 98 urban local bodies. Nine lakh testing was conducted this year so far which is thrice in comparison to last year. The dengue testing facilities in government hospitals are available round the clock.