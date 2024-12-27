State government to set up new fire station in Chopra

Raiganj: The state government, under the initiative of MLA Hamidul Rahaman, has begun the process of establishing a fire station in Chopra, North Dinajpur.

State fire service officials, along with representatives from the Block Land & Land Reforms office and the panchayat samity, recently inspected a government plot near College More in Chopra earmarked for the project. The handover process for the identified plot to the fire department is underway. Residents of Chopra have long been demanding a local fire station to address the critical delays in responding to fire incidents.

Gayetri Sarkar, a resident of Chopra, said: “Currently, the fire brigade has to come from Islampur, about 25 kilometres away. By the time they arrive, everything is often reduced to ashes. So construction of a fire station has been a longstanding demand. Hamidul Rahaman, MLA of Chopra, had also brought the issue to the attention of the state government. We are relieved that the state government finally has taken prompt action.”

Sibananda Barman, Divisional Fire Officer of Siliguri, confirmed the government’s commitment to the project and stated: “We have identified a suitable government plot near College More in Chopra, and the necessary inspections have been conducted. If all goes as planned, construction is expected to commence soon.”

Samir Mandal, Block Development Officer of Chopra, said: “The marked plot has been approved by fire service officials. The process to transfer the land is progressing smoothly and we have received reports that construction could start

by March 2025.”