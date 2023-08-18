State government takes measures to boost export policy

Kolkata: To further boost the export potential in the state, the Mamata Banerjee government has taken various steps, including the formulation of a New Export Policy 2023, that awaits the final approval of the state Cabinet.



The vision of this policy is to help the Bengal government acquire the status of the ‘Global Trading Hub of India’ by doubling the state’s share in India’s total annual exports over the next decade (2023-2033). In FY 2022-23, the total quantum of merchandise exports of India was $450.96 billion. Out of this, 2.83% was catered by Bengal with the quantum to the tune of Rs 1 lakh crore per annum. Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi held a meeting with Sanjay Budhia — Co-chair International Trade and Logistics Sector, representatives from World Bank, export organisations, export councils and trade bodies to review the status of works done in the sector.

The state government is also in the process of negotiating financial assistance from the World Bank for a proposed programme titled ‘Boosting Logistics Efficiency and Trade Facilitation’. The programme aims to strengthen institutional capacity for promoting trade and logistics, lessen trade costs and improve logistics efficiency to further augment the pace of exports from the state.

The New Industrial & Economic Corridor Policy 2023 has been announced. In the first phase, three corridors are being developed in South Bengal: Raghunathpur-Dankuni-Tajpur Corridor (398 km), Dankuni – Kalyani Corridor (43 kms) and Dankuni – Jhargram Corridor (160 kms). In North Bengal, the government is also taking up the development of an economic and industrial corridor stretching from Darjeeling More, Paschim Bardhaman to Cooch Behar in North Bengal covering 639 kms. These corridors will pass through Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, Paschim Bardhaman, Purba Bardhaman, West Medinipur, East Medinipur, Hooghly, Howrah, Nadia districts in South Bengal and in the North Bengal — Birbhum, Murshidabad, Malda, South Dinajpur, North Dinajpur, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar.

WBIDC in association with IIFT (Indian Institute of Foreign Trade), Kolkata, has set up an Export Facilitation Centre for supporting the existing exporters and handholding prospective/budding export-oriented entrepreneurs.