State government pushes paddle to repair sluice gates in the Sunderbans

Kolkata: The state Irrigation and Waterways department is laying special emphasis on repairing sluice gates, particularly in the Sunderbans to prevent the entry of saline water into agricultural land. The department has allocated Rs 66.35 crore for work related to flood management in the state which will start soon.



“We are leaving no stone unturned for proper upkeep of the sluice gates, particularly in the Sunderbans. If saline water enters into the agricultural land, it takes over a year to remove the salinity and the paddy cultivation is badly affected. The sluice gates are 20 to 25 years old and are prone to breaching. So we have to be vigilant and take repair work in the maximum possible area across the state,” a senior official of the state Irrigation and Waterways department said. In places other than the Sunderbans, if water enters through sluice gates, the problem is much less as it is not saline. There is, of course, the problem of inundation but agricultural activities can resume within a short period after draining the water.

The rejuvenation of the brick blocks upon which the foundations of the embankments are based will also be taken up. If a single brick pops out or gets dislocated, water seeps in and the entire embankment gets breached, stated an official.

“We have to overcome the challenge of rats who build their homes on the embankments and thus weaken its foundation. Our engineers keep vigil and do repair work wherever necessary and this year too it will not be an exception,” the official added.

The funds will also be used for desilting of the rivers to prevent erosion.