State government launches ‘Mission Suntala’ to salvage Darj oranges

Darjeeling: As part of “Mission Suntala,” experts from all over the world got together to save the world-renowned Darjeeling oranges, in a two-day international workshop on “Resurgence of Orange Production by Management of Citrus Decline in Eastern Himalaya.”



Suntala is oranges in Nepali language. The two-day workshop that concluded on Sunday in Kalimpong was organised by the Directorate of Cinchona and Other Medicinal Plants, West Bengal, GTA in collaboration with Cluny Women’s College, Kalimpong.

“Orange production in Darjeeling and Kalimpong hills have continuously declined for the past many years. This workshop aims to find out possible solutions to support orange farmers,” stated Arup Roy, Minister in Charge, Department of Food Processing and Industries.

“An integrated approach has to be given to the farmers for adoption of rejuvenation of citrus orchards taking their acceptance and financial feasibility into consideration to sustain optimum production and productive life of orange plants,” added the Minister while inaugurating the workshop.

“The state government is committed to the revival of this treasure of the hills. The department has embarked on a project called the ‘Mission Suntala’ to rejuvenate the existing orchards and address various problems,” stated Dr. Subrata Gupta, additional chief secretary, department of Food Processing Industries and Horticulture.

Experts from Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and other parts of India, Nepal and Bhutan participated in the workshop.

Dr. Michael E. Rogers, Center Director, CREC, University of Florida shared insights on Global Scenario of Citrus Decline and Dr. Mousa Najafiniya, Associate Professor, Iranian Research Institute of Plant Protection, Iran shared valuable insights on Integrated Orchard Management for Maximum Production of Orange. “The problems that orange growers face include diseases, nutrient deficiency, soil condition as well as marketing and storage problems of the

fruits,” stated Daniel Mukhia an orange grower.

“1069 elite orange plants have been identified and have been geotagged. They have been identified from the farmers’ fields and also in the cinchona plantations. These plants are healthy, strong, disease-free producing good quality oranges and can be used as mother plants in case plants are required for large-scale re-plantation. They can be used for grafting, budding and even for tissue culture,” stated Dr. Samuel Rai, Director, Cinchona and Medicinal Plants.

The Mandarin Orange (Citrus reticulate Blanco) is a major cash crop of the Darjeeling Hills. It is grown in approximately 930 hectares in the Darjeeling Hills.