State government is working on semiconductor policy, says Min

Kolkata: The state is working on a semiconductor policy which will help in incentivising semiconductor manufacturing, product design and talent development. The state Information Technology and Electronics minister Babul Supriyo, while inaugurating a conference on Very Large Scale Integration (VLSI) urged the industry stalwarts to come to Bengal.



“We have 22 IT parks which are in great demand. Out of which 17 are nearly occupied,” Minister said while encouraging people to come to the state and set up the industry. He assured that the state will create the necessary arenas.

Dr Satya Gupta, president of VLSI Society of India said that they have begun dialogues with the state, similar to Gujarat, Orissa and Tamil Nadu. “We are working with the state government to come up with a similar semiconductor policy at a state level as well,” Dr Gupta said.

The 37th International Conference of VLSI Design and the 23rd International Conference on Embedded Systems was held in collaboration with the Information Technology and Electronics department on Monday. The three-day conference will go on till January 10. Over 1000 representatives from the industry, start-ups, government and academia took part in the programme.

The theme for this year’s conference, which had returned to the city after a gap of seven years, was ‘VLSI Meets AI and Quantum for Cyber-Physical Systems.’