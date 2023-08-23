State government coming up with export promotion policy

The state government is coming up with an export promotion policy and a logistics policy to make Bengal the ‘Global trading hub of India’ by doubling the share of the state in the country’s total annual exports over the next decade.

“The biggest infrastructure project that the Bengal government has taken up is the Tajpur Port, which would enhance the export capabilities of the entire East and North-East India. The idea is to build industrial pockets around it so that getting approvals and processing becomes easier and faster. We are also coming up with an export promotion policy and a logistics policy which will very soon see the light of the day,” Vandana Yadav, Chairman and Managing Director of West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC) said at a workshop organised jointly by Assocham (Associated Chambers of Commerce & Industry) and the Ministry of External Affairs.

Yadav said that the state government is working on three things — policy framework, building infrastructure, and capacity building. “We have come up with the New Industrial & Economic Corridor Policy 2023 so that logistics costs can be reduced. We have tied up with IIFT and provide export related training in every district to encourage new exporters from villages and towns,” she added.

According to Yadav, the state government has formed an International Trade and Logistics committee with all industrial inputs for promoting international trade ahead of the Bengal Global Business Summit scheduled to be held in November.

“We have come up with a website where all export items from Bengal can be mapped. This will be of immense help for the exporters,” she added.