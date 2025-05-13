State government caters to 3.5L customers daily under ‘Sufal Bangla’

Kolkata: Under the ‘Sufal Bangla’ brand retail chain system, the Bengal government has been able to cater to 3.5 lakh customers daily.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) on social media on Monday said that now with the launch of ‘Matsya Sufal Bangla’, fresh fish will also be available under ‘Sufal Bangla’.

In a post on X, Trinamool said: “Sufal Bangla has redefined farm-to-table ensuring affordability for consumers and dignity for farmers. With almost 700 outlets, 9 hubs, and links to over 80,000 farmers, it reaches 3.5 lakh people daily. Now with the launch of Matsya Sufal Bangla, fresh fish too will be available.”

To provide good quality fresh agricultural produce and fish to consumers at reasonable prices through the ‘Sufal Bangla’ brand retail chain, the state government has proposed to open 350 additional outlets.

The announcement was made in the Budget statement of state Finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya in the state Assembly. There were 646 Sufal Bangla stalls in Bengal. To further strengthen market connectivity and facilitate better prices for farmers and consumers, 200 procurement centres will be set up in ‘Regulated Market Committee’ markets and ‘Haats’ for the purchase of vegetable and other agricultural produce. State government has allocated Rs 200 crore for this purpose,” state Finance Minister had pointed out during the budget speech. Aiming at providing fresh fish to consumers at affordable prices, the Bengal government has launched its first-ever ‘fish vending kiosks’ (Sufal Bangla fish stall) in Siliguri. The new addition to the successful Sufal Bangla initiative was inaugurated on Saturday by Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb near Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad office in Hakimpara.

The Budget this year also proposed to extend financial assistance under farm mechanisation for primary processing, sorting and grading, packaging and storage units for perishable agricultural produce.