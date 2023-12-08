State gives Rs 27L for dev of Kiriteshwari village

Kolkata: The state Tourism department has given Rs 27 lakh to the district administration of Murshidabad for the development of Kiriteshwari village at Nabagram in Murshidabad district of West Bengal following its selection by the union Ministry of Tourism as the Best Tourism Village of India.



According to sources in the district administration, the amount given by the state Tourism department will be utilised for the renovation of Ratneshwar Bhattabati temple and also for the rejuvenation of Kiriteshwari temple considered to be one of the 51 Shaktipeeths. The tender has already been floated for the renovation work.

State Tourism minister Indranil Sen said at the state Assembly that beautification of the waterbody adjacent to Kiriteshwari temple, a welcome gate for tourists, washroom facilities will also be developed.

“The state government is committed to developing Kiriteshwari village as a tourism centre and all steps will be taken in that direction,“ Sen said responding to a poser from Nabagram MLA Kanai Chandra Mondal.

On September 27, the Union government presented the Best Tourism Village award to the Bengal government.

The selection happened in the Best Tourism Village Competition, 2023, from among 795 applications received from 31 states/UTs. The village edged past all because of its tradition, cultural heritage and natural resources.

The village which is inhabited by 1400 odd people, as per the census of 2011 excels in handloom, goatery, rearing of cows, kantha stitch handicrafts, and artefacts made of bamboo. The Adivasis that dominate the village are a model for communal harmony.

The Nabagram Adivasi Mela that is held every year attracts people from all parts of the country with the tribal dance being a major attraction.

History tells us that the ancient Kiriteshwari temple collapsed in 1405 following which in the 19th century, Raja Darpa Narayan Roy of Lalgola constructed a new one. In later stages, the Muslim community allocated land for the expansion of the temple.