State gives nod to set up 110 Suswasthya Kendras

KOLKATA: The state Health department has given approval for setting up 110 new Suswasthya Kendras (SKs) and around 165 common collection centres which will be done in a phased manner.



The projects aim to expand the reach of various health schemes to the grass root level. The Health department is trying to set up many more SKs in the villages. Under similar projects, health and wellness centres are also coming up within the city so that people can have one centre in their respective locality.

The department has already cleared funds for the construction of three new SKs and three common collection centres. State government has already set up such centres in the rural areas. The patients from the remote parts of Bengal have already been availing health facilities from such centres in the districts. This has taken off the pressure on government hospitals to some extent. Many more facilities are also coming up in the districts as well. Patients in districts have started availing specialised treatment in various disciplines. There are plans to ensure cervical cancer, lung issues and mental illness through tele-medicine consultations, video calling and e-Prescriptions from these centres on a large scale. Patients can be given high-end treatment without being shifted to the city hospitals.The state Health department had already laid emphasis on telemedicine services. For the smooth implementation, the state government has already come up with robust infrastructure, including opening up more health and wellness centres in the villages. People are already getting treatment in many disciplines only through tele-medicine consultations.

State government had released more than Rs 32 crore last year for strengthening health infrastructure in the health wellness centers across the state. The main objective behind the infrastructural revamp is to provide affordable, accessible, inclusive, sustainable and high quality healthcare service delivery up to the grass root level.State Health department has taken up an elaborate programme to upgrade the existing infrastructure in the health wellness centers. Infrastructural revamp of 114 health sub-centres across the state is underway. The government has also chalked out an elaborate plan of upgrading the existing sub-centres (SC) into the level of health and wellness centers (HWC) in a phased manner.These SKs are being developed as decentralised e-Clinics and many doctors are giving consultations to the villagers on a daily basis through 68 Telemedicine hubs across the state.