State gives nod to revamp Sirity Crematorium at a cost of Rs 8.39 cr

KOLKATA: To reduce the pressure on Keoratala Crematorium, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has got the approval and financial sanction from the state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs (UDMA) department for the upgradation of the Sirity Crematorium.



KMC sources said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had in 2013 instructed the then mayor of KMC to rebuild the Sirity Crematorium complex with modern facilities but due to several reasons, the work could not be taken up before. However, following the state’s UDMA department’s administrative approval and financial sanction of this project, the proposal for the project has been cleared in a member mayor in council (MMIC) meeting, recently.

A KMC official said that the project will involve several works which include the installation of two new modern electric furnaces with an Air Pollution Control (APC) system and one modern type wooden pyre with an APC system. Presently, there are two electric furnaces.

Additionally, the project involves the construction of a four-wheeler car parking space, driveway with entry and exit points, toilet block and utilities, proper shop for funeral kits etc. There will also be a water body for performing rituals related to the last rites. The redevelopment project will come up on a 14-cottah plot. An official said that in addition to these works, landscaping and beautification works are also to be done.

The estimated amount for the project is Rs 8.39 crore approximately. Previously when a detailed project report was prepared in 2022, the estimated cost for the project was initially pegged at Rs 7.97 crore approximately which included the civil and the electrical part, and the CESC charge.

Commenting on the rise in project cost, an official said the GST rate calculated then was 12 per cent With the rate of GST changing to 18 per cent, the modified total estimated amount stood at Rs 8.39 crore, approximately.