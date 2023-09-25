State gets two more Vande Bharat trains

Kolkata: As many as nine Vande Bharat Express, including Patna-Howrah and Ranchi-Howrah were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually on Sunday. With two new semi-high speed trains, Bengal now has five Vande Bharat Express Trains in total.



The commercial service of Patna-Howrah Vande Bharat Express will start from September 26. The stoppages will include Durgapur and Asansol among others. From Howrah to Patna in Chair Car, it will cost Rs 1450 and in executive class, it will cost Rs 2675. The cost from Howrah to Durgapur or Asansol would be Rs 600 and Rs 670 respectively in chair car, and Rs 1145 and Rs 1285 respectively in executive class.

It will run six days in a week except on Wednesday. The Howrah to Patna Vande Bharat will depart from Howrah at 3:50 pm and reach Patna at 10:40 pm. The train will depart from Patna at 8 am and arrive in Howrah at 2:35 pm. Meanwhile, the commercial service of Ranchi-Howrah Vande Bharat Express will start from September 27. It will leave Ranchi at 5:15 am and reach Howrah at 12:20 pm, and leave Howrah at 3:45 pm and reach Ranchi at 10:50 pm.

The train will run six days a week, and will complete the 463 km distance in seven hours. The fare between Ranchi and Howrah will be Rs 2,045 for Executive AC Chair Car, and Rs 1,030 for AC Chair Car without meal.

The train will have stops at Muri, Kotshila, Purulia, Chandil, Tatanagar and Kharagpur. Three of these semi-high speed trains operate from Howrah to Puri and New Jalpaiguri, and New Jalpaiguri to Guwahati.

The nine Vande Bharat trains inaugurated on Sunday include Chennai Egmore-Tiruvelneli, MGR Chennai-Vijayawada, Secundrabad-Bengaluru, Rourkela-Puri, Kasargod-Thiruvananthapuram, Udaipur-Jaipur and Jamnagar-Ahmedabad. The total number of Vande Bharat services in the country has increased to 68.