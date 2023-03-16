State gets approval for 10 ethanol manufacturing units, 1 starts ops

Kolkata: The state government has received approval for 10 ethanol manufacturing units among which one has already started production.



The remaining nine units are in the processing stage and production is expected to start soon. The total investment in this sector has been to the tune of Rs 1,860 crore.

According to sources in the Industry and Commerce department, the unit that has become operational is located at Malda while two are in East Burdwan, three in West Burdwan, 1 each in South 24-Parganas and Alipurduar and two others are in the processing stage.

The state government has come out with the Ethanol Production Promotion Policy 2021 intending to make the state self-sufficient in rice bran-based ethanol production that has to be blended with petrol and diesel to lower pollutants from fossil fuels.

The Bengal government has taken the move to promote ethanol production units in Bengal as it tops in rice production and the broken rice would be utilised as raw material for ethanol production that needs to import 25 per cent of the ethanol required.

“We provide a set of financial incentives, including waiver on electricity duty for five years to prospective investors, exemption of stamp duty, registration fees, waiver of fees for land records mutation and its conversion. The non-financial incentive includes round the clock water supply which is very essential for ethanol production,” a senior official of the state Industry and Commerce department said.

West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC) is the nodal agency for creating awareness of the ethanol industry and the implementation of the set policy, besides ensuring handholding support to the investors.