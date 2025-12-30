State gears up to procure 10L bicycles under ‘Sabooj Saathi’

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has initiated the process to procure 10 lakh bicycles for students studying in Class IX in government and government-aided schools and madrasahs under the ‘Sabooj Sathi’ programme.

Officials said the bicycles are intended for Class IX students across the state, covering both boys and girls enrolled in eligible institutions.

According to officials, the total requirement of 10 lakh bicycles has been structured into two separate lots of five lakh bicycles each. Indian manufacturers meeting the prescribed eligibility criteria will be engaged for the supply. The procurement process specifies that manufacturers must have adequate financial capacity, annual production capability and prior experience of supplying bicycles to government agencies.

It was learnt that the bicycles must conform to mandatory quality standards, including certification issued by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). Before the commencement of bulk supply, sample bicycles submitted by manufacturers will be examined by technical teams to ensure compliance with the prescribed specifications. Only manufacturers whose samples meet the required standards will be allowed to proceed with supply. The tender also requires selected manufacturers to provide after-sales service facilities, including repair and maintenance support, across districts and municipal areas where bicycles are delivered. Officials said this condition is intended to ensure service support during the supply period.

Geographically, the procurement covers 334 blocks and 125 municipalities across West Bengal. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation area has been excluded from the coverage. In addition, certain notified areas of the Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts are not included under the procurement scope, officials said.

The supply schedule requires manufacturers to complete delivery within three months from the date of issuance of work orders, though the period may be extended by the implementing authority if necessary. Deliveries are to be made at designated locations at the block and municipal levels as specified by the procuring authority.

The objective of the scheme is to encourage students in higher education and to reduce drop outs. The name of the project came to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s mind while on her way from Darjeeling to Bagdogra Airport. She created the logo for the project as well.