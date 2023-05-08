State gears up to celebrate Rabindra Jayanti

Kolkata: The state government will celebrate the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore on Tuesday in a grand manner.



The main programme of the state government to pay tribute to Tagore through the rendition of songs and recitation of poems will be held at Dhana Dhanya Auditorium in Alipore from late afternoon till evening. The event is open to all and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will attend the programme.

“The main programme for Rabindra Jayanti is usually held at Rabindra Sadan. New artistes will be performing at Rabindra Sadan but the main programme has been shifted to Dhana Dhanya as there was a forecast of a storm,” Banerjee said.

Noted singers like Rupankar Bagchi, Lopamudra, Swagata Lakshmi Dasgupta, Babul Supriyo, Monomoy Bhattacharjee, Surojit, Indrani Sen, Indranil Sen to name a few and poets like Subodh Sarkar, Srijato Joy Goswami etc will perform at Dhana Dhanye.

The Chief Minister welcomes all lovers of Rabindra Sangeet to attend the programme with the capacity of the auditorium being around 2,600.

Banerjee also appealed to the clubs across the state to hold programmes as a tribute to the Bard.

State Education minister Bratya Basu will garland the statue of Tagore at Rabindra Bharati University’s Jorasanko campus, where various programmes are scheduled to be held and will be open to all.