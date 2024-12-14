State gears up for Gangasagar Mela with enhanced connectivity and safety measures

Kolkata: The state Transport department is leaving no stone unturned to have seamless connectivity for the pilgrims of Gangasagar Mela in January. State Transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty along with senior officials of his department in the company of Sunderban Affairs minister Bankim Chandra Hazra and senior officials from the South 24-Parganas district paid a visit to seberal important points like Lot 8, Kachuberia, the main Mela point, Chemaguri, Benubon etc for finalising the vehicular arrangements for the Fair.

“There will be 1200 bus trips everyday from Kolkata to Kakdwip from the inaugural day (January 10) of the Mela till its end. The number of barges which was 3 last year has been augmented and this time there will be seven barges each with a capacity of 2500 passengers. There will be 90 launch services that include 25 vessels. There will be arrangements for an air ambulance for immediate airlifting of pilgrims in case of extreme health emergency and a water ambulance too. As many as 16 temporary jetties will be set up for the smooth ferrying of pilgrims,” Chakraborty said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be chairing a meeting with all stakeholders of the Gangasagar Mela on December 17 and will give necessary directions. Last year nearly 1 crore people had taken the holy dip at the Sagar Islands and the state administration expects no less flow of pilgrims this time too. The minister assured of adequate availability of private bus services too. Special emphasis will be given to safety aspects too. As many as 36 motor vehicle inspectors (MVI) will be recruited to maintain constant liaison with the RTOs.