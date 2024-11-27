‘State fully repairs 3,611 km of roads at Rs 3,967 crore’

Kolkata: A total of 3,611 km of roads in Bengal were fully repaired, widened and reinforced between April 2023 and June 2024 at an expenditure of Rs 3,967 crore, PWD minister Pulak Roy told the assembly on Wednesday.

Damaged sections of 7,765 km of roads were repaired at Rs 207 crore, he said, replying to a question by a member.

He also said that the West Bengal Highway Development Corporation Ltd is working to develop better connectivity between cities and distant regions of the state.

Roy said the four-laning of Kalyani Expressway is nearing completion and it would be fully operational soon.

Vehicular movement on the state highway, which acts as an alternative to the congested NH-12 between Kolkata and Kalyani, is going on.