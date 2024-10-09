State forms SIT to probe Kultali ‘rape and murder’

Kolkata: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed on Tuesday by the Baruipur Police District (PD) to probe the alleged rape and murder of the minor girl in Kultali of South 24-Parganas.



The SIT reportedly consists of eight police officers led by the Superintendent of Police (SP), Baruipur PD, Palash Chandra Dhali. The other seven members of the team include the Additional Superintendent of Police (Addl. SP) Zonal Rupantar Sengupta, Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Baruipur, Atish Biswas, Circle Inspector (CI) of Joynagar, Subir Dhali, Inspector in Charge (IC) of Joynagar police station, Parthasarathy Pal along with three Sub Inspectors (SI) of Joynagar police station, Tridib Mallick, Soumen Das and Tanmoy Das.

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly murdered after being raped. The body was found in a swamp which is about a kilometer from her home on Friday night. One person was arrested by the police immediately after the incident. Later, on the order of the Calcutta High Court, the autopsy was conducted at Kalyani JNM Hospital on Monday.

On Tuesday Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP of Joynagar, Pratima Mondal visited the house of the deceased girl and assured her family members of all assistance. However, the situation became heated after police were attacked while the villagers were conducting a rally with the body of the deceased nine-year-old girl. When police reached the spot to stop the rally, the villagers allegedly started an agitation, forcing the Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Baruipur to deboard his car and walk to the village.

A woman police personnel had fallen ill. While she was being taken away by other cops, the villagers allegedly put up a blockade in front of the police car. When the villagers were asked to give way, the mob allegedly vandalised a police van. Later, a large contingent of police force along with a few senior officers of Baruipur Police District brought the situation under control. Although the autopsy report findings are yet to be officially revealed, sources said the AIIMS doctors told cops that the post mortem examination suggested that she was strangled and killed.