State forms SIT to probe financial irregularities in R G Kar

Kolkata: The state government on Monday issued a notification informing the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct an enquiry into the allegations of financial irregularities in R G Kar Hospital from January 2021 till date.



“The SIT will have the liberty to access any relevant document from govt departments and private agencies required for expeditious completion of the enquiry,” read the notification issued by the state Home and Hill Affairs department.

The SIT will be headed by Dr Pranav Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Swami Vivekananda State Police Academy, Waquar Reza, DIG, Murshidabad Range, Soma Das Mitra, DIG, CID (Criminal Investigation Department) and Indira Mukherjee, DC, Central, Kolkata Police will assist Kumar in the probe.

The SIT will requisition the services of other officers and staff as and when required from the Police Directorate/ Kolkata Police. The SIT will submit its first report to the state government within a month from the date of its constitution.