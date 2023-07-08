State forms panel for radiology to provide tech guidance

Kolkata: The state health department has formed a state-level technical expert committee for radiology to provide technical guidance and recommendations to improve the quality of services, development of a standard operating procedure and monitory tools in the fair price diagnostic centers (FPDC) come up in state-run medical colleges and hospitals under public private partnership (PPP) model.



The department has already developed an online cloud-based portal in order to ensure smooth operation and service delivery of fair-price diagnostic centres and dialysis centres which are being run under the Private Public Partnership (PPP) model in government hospitals. One of the main objectives behind the introduction of the portal is to monitor the performance of the fare price diagnostic centres (FPDC) and the dialysis centres as well.

State government has set up FPDC in different hospitals, medical colleges, district and sub-divisional hospitals where CT scan, digital X-ray, MRI, PET CT scans are done at a discounted rate. According to a recent order issued by the health department, all FPDCs have to register the patient’s name and the tests done on them. All patients attending FPDCs and dialysis units should be registered in the portal in real-time.

FPDCs will also have to upload in the portal the patients’ ID proof and treatment related details. In case of emergency patients, the FPDCs have to ensure that the patients get the service fast but the patient related documents have to be uploaded in the portal at the earliest. In a recent order the health department has urged the hospital authorities to monitor the patient registration status regularly in the online system using their separate log-in credentials and should validate all the bills submitted by the private partners for payment purposes with the data entered in the portal.

Hospital authorities have been asked to sensitise all the doctors to enter their proper signature in all the prescriptions along with name in capital letter, registration and official stamp.