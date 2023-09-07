State forms new advisory council of Tenzing Norgay Bus Terminus Authority

Siliguri: With the aim of developing the Tenzing Norgay Bus Terminus, the Bengal government has constituted a new advisory council of the Tenzing Norgay Bus Terminus Authority.



Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri, has been selected as the Chairman and Dilip Duggar, the vice-chairman of Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA), has been selected as the vice-chairman of the council.

In this regard, a notification was issued on September 4. There are 14 members in the committee.

“This bus terminus has an immense importance in North Bengal. We will hold a meeting this month where we will discuss the plan for developing the bus terminus,” said Gautam Deb. The Tenzing Norgay Bus terminus is a government bus terminus of the North Bengal State Transport Department (NBSTC).

Private buses also use the bus terminus and many buses commute from the terminus to different places in Bengal everyday.

Sabhadhipati of Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad, Chairman of NBSTC, Chairman of SJDA, District Magistrate of Darjeeling, Siliguri Police Commissioner, Superintendent of Police of Darjeeling and other officials are the members of the council.