State forms IIT-expert panel

Kolkata: The state government has formed a committee with IIT experts which will carry out an investigation whenever any complaint relating to illegal construction comes up and the committee will also give its experts opinion on how to check illegal construction issues.

It was learnt that the 8-member committee has been constituted with an additional secretary of the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department at the top.

There are officials of the Municipal Engineering department and two expert architects on the committee besides a former head of the department of the Department of Architecture and Regional Planning in IIT Kharagpur.

It will also look into and examine cases of minor unauthorised construction or execution of any minor work without sanction in all municipal areas across the state, excluding Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

The committee may also look into minor deviations from the sanctioned plan or execution of any minor work in contravention of any sanctioned plan under the provisions of the West Bengal Municipal (Building) Rules, 2007. The committee has also been entrusted to give technical opinions on other issues as may be referred by the local civic bodies.

A few days ago, the Urban Development department issued detailed guidelines for developers to follow in case of lifting tilted buildings in municipal areas across the state.