State forms high-level committee to tackle North Bengal flood crisis to assess rain, river water levels & erosion risks

Kolkata/Siliguri: Under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s instruction, a high-level coordination core committee has been formed in response to the flood crisis in North Bengal. The high-level committee has been formed to assess rainfall, river water levels and erosion risks while implementing immediate flood prevention and management strategies. Additionally, the Disaster Management and Civil Defence department has constituted a team, led by Dushyant Nariala, additional chief secretary of the North Bengal Development department, to oversee relief, rehabilitation and damage assessment in the affected districts. Announced by Irrigation and Waterways minister, Manas Ranjan Bhunia on June 4, after a meeting with officials from all eight North Bengal districts in Siliguri, the coordination core committee includes Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb, ministers Golam Rabbani and Bulu Chick Baraik and experts from the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation, Indian Meteorological Department and Irrigation department. Two WhatsApp groups — one for committee members and another for cross-department officials — have been formed to ensure swift emergency responses. During his three-day tour of North Bengal, Bhunia inspected the Balasan River bank in Matigara and highlighted the flooding caused by rivers from Sikkim and Bhutan. “This committee will monitor and respond promptly, with a proposal for further action to be sent to the Chief Minister,” he said. He will visit Alipurduar on June 5 to prepare a detailed report for the Chief Minister.

Bhunia criticised the Central government for allegedly ignoring requests for an India-Bhutan River Commission, noting Bhutan’s inadequate six water gauge stations against a required 55. He also flagged downstream flooding from Sikkim’s dam projects and the Centre’s failure to fund disaster management since 2016. Despite this, the state invests Rs 587 crore annually in river desilting, with Banerjee ensuring continued funding, he said. The disaster management team, under Nariala, includes senior officers like Onkar Singh Meena, Shubhanjan Das, P Ulaganathan, Abhijit Kumar Latua, Santanu Chowdhury, Krishnendu Bhowmik and Debasish Moulik. Tasked with assessing damage to agricultural land, roads and houses, the team will submit a report to Banerjee to guide compensation and assistance efforts. The state’s proactive measures, including the co-ordination core committee and disaster management team, underscore its commitment to addressing North Bengal’s flood challenges.