State forms committee to boost development of tea industry

A new committee has been established to foster the development of the tea industry in the state, with Bulu Chik Baraik and Prakash Chik Baraik representing North Bengal.

The state government formed this committee on October 17 with the aim of ensuring smooth and efficient tea production, promoting production growth, providing proper guidance to tea plantation authorities and safeguarding the interests of tea workers. Moloy Ghatak, Labour minister, has been appointed as the chairman of the 10-member committee.

The committee includes minister Bulu Chik Baraik and Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chik Baraik from the North Bengal tea region. Additionally, three key state ministers — Shashi Panja, minister of Women and Child Development and Social Welfare, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, minister-in-charge of the department of Agriculture and Rathin Ghosh, minister-in-charge of the Food and Supplies department — are part of the committee.

Anit Thapa, the GTA Chief Executive, has been appointed as a permanent invited member.

Minister Bulu Chik Baraik commented: “Our inaugural meeting is yet to take place, but I intend to engage with tea garden owners’ organisations. The primary issues faced by tea workers revolve around not receiving their entitled benefits under the Plantation Labour Act from the tea estate owners. Although every tea garden is currently under village Panchayats, issues such as water for tea workers, housing, land leases and all humanitarian projects of the state government have reached the gardens. Nevertheless, complaints persist against certain tea garden owners. We are also attentive to the concerns of tea garden owners and the committee’s first meeting is scheduled soon, where decisions will be made.”

A significant portion of tea estate owners has welcomed this initiative by the state government.

Chinmay Dhar, chairman of the North Bengal Tea Association of India (TAI), expressed: “It is a timely move by the government, providing an optimistic new direction for the tea industry.”

Prakash Chik Baraik added: “It is a robust committee and I extend my gratitude to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. As a committee member, I am optimistic about the positive impact it will have on the various departments working within the tea gardens.”