State forms committee to address plaints against police

Kolkata: The state government has formed a four-member committee to deal with complaints against police. Any person having any grievance against the police can lodge a complaint with this committee.

Nabanna sources said that retired Justice Asim Kumar Roy will head the committee. The other members are Nandini Chakraborty, state Home Secretary, Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar and Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal. The main job of this committee is to inquire into the complaints made by people and try to address them. The formation of such a committee will also help bring down the number of instances people have to run to courts for the same. There have been instances earlier when allegations have surfaced against police for extortion, fabricating in false cases, physical assault inside police lock up etc. Recently, Dholahat in South 24-Parganas district was on the boil over alleged assault of a youth in lock up after he was caught for

thievery. The 23-year-old youth had died.

There have been several occasions when police had refused to take complaints against a member of its force raising questions over transparency. Allegations of threatening the complainant for withdrawing of such complaints have also surfaced. The state expects that the committee will be beneficial for the common people.