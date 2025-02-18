State forms 8-member building committee to check cases of illegal constructions

Kolkata: The state government has formed an eight-member State Level Building Committee (SLBC) which shall examine cases of minor unauthorised construction or execution of any minor work including deviation from building sanction plan.

A circular issued by the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs (UD&MA) department stated that such a committee will provide technical consultancy to all civic bodies in the state. It was learnt that this shall not cover areas under the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

This will, however, be applicable in civic body areas under Bidhannagar and New Town.

According to the notification, the SLBC shall examine the cases of minor unauthorised erection, or execution of any minor work without sanction under these rules, or minor deviation from the sanctioned plan or execution of any minor erection or work in contravention of any sanctioned plan under the provisions of the West Bengal Municipal (Building) Rules, 2007, as and when the Board of Councillors deem fit to refer such cases. The committee will also examine cases that concern reviewing the issue of regularisation of such cases.

The committee is also entrusted to give technical opinion on such other issues as may be referred by the department. The SLBC may invite commissioner/executive officer and the technical officials of the concerned Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in its meetings as and when the committee sits to examine the building plans of the respective ULBs.

The eight members of the committee are Arup Ratan Mukhopadhyay, WBCS (Exe.), additional secretary, chairperson, UD&MA. He is chairperson of SLBC. The other members include architects such as Subir Kumar Basu and Anjan Ukil, and Biplab Kanti Sengupta former head of department of Member Architecture and Regional Planning, IIT Kharagpur. Besides engineers of Municipal Directorate, law officers and chief town planner of UD&MA are also part of it.