State forest dept plans a tiger exchange programme

Siliguri: The state forest department is considering launching a tiger exchange program across various zoos under the State Zoo Authority with the goal of introducing genetic diversity in the captive bred tigers. Recently, two Royal Bengal tigers were relocated from Bengal Safari Park in Siliguri to Alipore Zoo in Kolkata. In exchange, one female tiger will be transferred to Bengal Safari Park. According to a source within the forest department, similar tiger exchanges are planned for other zoos, including Padmaja Naidu Zoological Park in Darjeeling.



Sourav Choudhury, the Member Secretary of the West Bengal Zoo Authority, confirmed, “Two Royal Bengal tigers have been relocated to Alipore Zoo, and a female tiger will be brought to Bengal Safari Park.” Currently, there are 12 zoos in West Bengal, and the forest department intends to exchange tigers among those zoos housing these majestic creatures.

In February 2016, Bengal Safari Park welcomed two Royal Bengal tigers, Sheela and Snehashish, from Nandankanan in Odisha. They later gave birth to four cubs, one of which was a rare white tiger. Forest department sources explained that due to Snehashish’s ancestry, one of the tiger cubs inherited the white coat. Subsequently, by the end of 2018, Snehashih was transferred to Alipore Zoo, while Vivan, another Royal Bengal Tiger, was brought to Bengal Safari Park from Tata Steel Zoological Park in Jharkhand. Following this exchange, Sheela and Vivan produced more cubs, showcasing the impact of genetic diversity on offspring.

The forest department anticipates that this tiger exchange program will lead to further genetic diversification among the tiger population. Currently, Bengal Safari Park houses nine tigers, including five males and two cubs. The arrival of the female tiger from Alipore Zoo aims at introducing a fresh blood line.