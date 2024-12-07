State Forest department launches crocodile census in Sunderbans

Kolkata: The state Forest department, on Saturday, kicked off the exercise for estimating the population of the estuarine crocodile. The exercise will be of two days each in three months – December, January and February. In 2024, the survey was held on January 17, 20 and 21, three days in a single month. Overcast conditions stalled the survey on January 18 and 19.

“The survey plan has to be in place well in advance and accordingly steps were taken. But the weather played spoilsport and we could not get the expected results as sightings were fewer. So, this time we had planned the survey in three different months and we hope that the exercise will be much more comprehensive,” said Nilanjan Mallick, director of the Sunderban Biosphere Reserve. The crocodile estimation is scheduled for December 8 and 9, January 8 and 9 and February 4 and 5. Plying of all tourist and fishing boats will remain suspended on these days for smooth conduction of the crocodile (Crocodylus porosus)- the largest living reptile in the world. The Sunderban Tiger Reserve as well as the South 24-Parganas Forest Division area will be covered.

A senior official of STR said that the number of teams involved in the exercise will be 24 and the coverage area will be 20 per cent more in comparison to the January census. Rajendra Jakher, Field Director of STR said: “Like the tiger, the crocodile is also a Schedule I animal. A tiger is the top predator in the terrestrial ecosystem while the estuarine crocodile is the top predator in the aquatic ecosystem. The strategic timing of the survey will give us a better idea of how the crocodile is adjusting to the temperature, salinity and similar factors.”

The crocodile population estimate is being done based on physical sightings, sign surveys and the assessment of the habitat. Winter is the ideal time for a survey of crocodiles because that is when they are mostly spotted while basking in the sun on the banks of rivers and creeks. The estimated population of the saltwater crocodile was found between 204 and 234 in the last survey.