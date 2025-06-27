State focuses on rehab over punishment for drug addicts

Kolkata: On the occasion of the International Day Against Drug Abuse on Thursday, state’s Women and Child Development and Social Welfare minister Shashi Panja, highlighting the far-reaching effects of narcotic addiction, said that it not only harms society but also deeply affects families.

Addressing a programme held at the Alipore Body Guard Lines, Panja emphasised that while police must initiate criminal proceedings against drug addicts, the state government’s objective is to de-addict and rehabilitate them. “When we catch someone, we have to start a criminal case. But as we believe in reformation, we also need to rehabilitate and de-addict them,” she said. Panja added that around 75 rehabilitation centres are currently run by NGOs in the state, with 12 of them receiving government support.

She noted that drug addiction cuts across socio-economic boundaries and is not restricted to any particular section of society. “Often it starts casually. It is not limited to the rich or the poor, urban or rural areas. Many youths from wealthy families are also found addicted to drugs. We must be more responsible towards our family and society,” she said.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma, also present at the event, warned that drug addiction often leads individuals to crime due to the high cost of narcotics. He cited a recent case in which a chain snatcher, a known drug addict, was arrested from a rehabilitation centre on Tuesday night. Police revealed that the accused used to admit himself to rehab centres after committing crimes.

Addressing the youth and students present, Verma urged them to stay away from drugs. “Our priority is to be good human beings. If you are addicted to drugs, you are losing that chance. Choose a path that helps you grow. If you are a drug addict, we consider you a victim, but remember, drug abuse can lead to crime.”

Popular actors Anirban Chakraborty, Priyanka Sarkar and radio jockey Praveen also attended the programme.