State fixes number of betel leaves in a bundle at 70; rule effective from Dec 15

Kolkata: The Agricultural Marketing department has fixed the number of betel leaves in a single ‘guchi’ (bundle) to 70 which is expected to benefit 3 lakh odd farmers associated with betel leaf cultivation in the state.

“We decided a single guchi will have 50 betel leaves. This was given effect from October 1, 2023. However, we saw the markets flouting the same at will.

Hence, it was decided that an additional 20 leaves will be allowed in a single guchi taking the total count to 70. The new rule will be effective from December 15. Awareness will be created in all the concerned blocks in the state before the order comes into effect,” said Becharam Manna, state Agricultural Marketing minister.

The minister held a meeting with representatives of farmers and stockists associated with betel leaf dealings at Khadya Bhavan on Saturday where the decision was taken.

A special task force comprising officials from the Agricultural Marketing department will be formed to visit the markets and monitor implementation after the decision comes into effect.

Betel leaf is cultivated in some 17 odd districts in Bengal but the majority of the production takes place at Tamluk in East Midnapore and Kakdwip in South 24-Parganas.

The stockists buy the betel leaves from farmers and then the businessmen purchase them for export to other states.

There has been a long standing debate between the farmers and the stockists about the number of betel leaves in a single guchi. The latter will press the farmers to keep 150 leaves in a single guchi and some farmers have buckled under pressure.

A section of farmers even sold 1,000 leaves in a single guchi for profit. The farmers who were at the receiving end for this disparity asked the minister to take measures to curb their losses.

The stockists used to collect nine percent as commission from farmers for sale, but as the number of betel leaves in a guchi varies, a section of farmers have been deprived of their due share.

Betel leaf is a crop that comes under the Horticulture department. However, its marketing is overseen by the Agricultural Marketing department.