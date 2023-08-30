State Fisheries dept to promote ornamental fishes in a big way

In a significant stride towards promotion of ornamental fishes, the state Fisheries department is ready to offer financial assistance for cultivation as well as marketing of ornamental fishes.

The department will offer 60 per cent of the total project cost but not exceeding Rs 15 lakh to the Self-Help-Groups (SHG) of fish producer groups or private entrepreneurs against integrated ornamental fisheries project and monetary assistance up to 60 per cent of the total project cost but not exceeding Rs 6 lakh per retail outlet for the purpose of marketing of ornamental fishes.

“We have come up with Inland Fisheries Policy 2023 where we had laid special emphasis for promotion of ornamental fishes,” Biplab Roy Chowdhury, state Fisheries minister said.

Ornamental fish is an important item in the pet industry with substantial export potential,

the present turnover being Rs 15 crore.

However, as per estimates it can grow up to Rs 50 crore with the congenial climatic condition of the state and proper utilisation of the skill of womenfolk for production of all major exotic fish species as well as indigenous ornamental fish species.

In the ornamental sector, fish alone is estimated to represent approximately 15 per cent of the total turnover. The rest consists of fish food, aquarium plants, lighting and filters.

“If judiciously planned, the ornamental sub-sector may be one of the most promising sectors in earning foreign exchange and rendering livelihood support to rural as well as urban youth,” a senior official of

Nabanna said.

According to the official, many indigenous fish species in Bengal have their own value as ornamental fish and have high demand outside the state.

In Howrah and other areas, many women SHGs have started rearing ornamental fish.

“This has a big possibility of being scaled up. It will also provide alternative livelihood to the fishermen families and reduce the over-exploitation of natural fish stocks,” he added.

The department is also ready to provide one-time financial incentive for buying new aquarium by the owner/ management of private restaurant, hotels, shopping mall/ branded retail outlets, hospitals, banks and schools at the rate commensurate with the capacity of the aquarium which will be notified in due course.

The state Fisheries department will notify licensing policy in consultation with the state Irrigation & Waterways department and the Environment department to lease out up to a maximum of 5 per cent area of the large water reservoirs/check dams in possession of Irrigation& Waterways department for practicing cage culture.

As per plans, 40 per cent of the cage cost (total cost at 3 lakh per unit) will be provided for maximum 5 cages per farmer and 20 cages at each location.