State Fire dept set to simplify issuance of licences for MSEs

Kolkata: The Fire and Emergency Services department is working on simplification of issuance of fire licenses for medium and small enterprises (MSEs) across the state.



“We are working on simplifying the process of issuance of fire licenses, particularly for the small and medium business enterprises. They can give us a self-declaration and we will conduct a third-party inspection to see if things are in place and accordingly issue the licenses. This will do away with the hassle of being present physically for the license,” Fire and Emergency Services minister Sujit Bose said on the sidelines of the 22nd Edition of India International Mega Trade Fair (IIMTF) 2023 organized on Saturday by The Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Bose, along with state Industries and Commerce minister, Shashi Panja inaugurated the IIMTF which will continue till January 1, 2024 at the Science City Ground.

“This is one of the most successful fairs with a huge footfall. Not only 20 countries have joined, the rest of India is also participating in the fair. Bengal is the proud host. Our government has a major focus on export policies which will guide the trade relationship with the other countries,” Panja said.

Twenty foreign countries along with 23 Indian states are participating in the fair. The main objective is to showcase Kolkata as the preferred destination for trade and commerce and as a most preferred retail hub.

Afghanistan and Bangladesh are the partner countries with Thailand and Iran being the focus countries.

Delhi and Tamil Nadu are partner states. Focus is also on Karnataka, and Jammu & Kashmir. IIMTF features

more than 1000 stalls across various segments.