State Finance dept begins work on 2026-27 Budget

Kolkata: The Finance department has initiated the process of preparing the Revised Estimates (RE) for 2025-26 and the Budget Estimates (BE) for 2026-27.

In a communication addressed to all additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries of various departments, Prabhat Mishra, additional chief secretary of the Finance department, has sought Budget proposals for “Administrative Expenditure” through the online Departmental Budget module by November 12.

Departments have been instructed that any substantial deviation from the previous year’s actual figures in the RE or BE must be supported with appropriate remarks. Financial Advisors are to be consulted in framing the estimates. The Finance department has clarified that no separate paper submission is required from Administrative departments or local offices.

The letter further stated that in case any new Heads of Account are opened during the last quarter of the current financial year, separate proposals should be sent immediately to the Finance department so that such probable expenditure or receipts can be incorporated within RE 2025-26 and/or BE 2026-27. Detailed guidelines on the format of submission have been notified, and departments may seek assistance or clarification from the Budget Branch of the Finance (Budget) department, if required.

As Assembly elections are due in Bengal in 2026, the state government is expected to present a “vote-on-account” Budget ahead of the polls. The full Budget for 2026-27 will be placed by the new government formed after the elections.