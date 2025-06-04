State finalises monitoring committees for Gorumara and Chapramari eco-sensitive zones

Jalpaiguri: The Bengal government has finalised the Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) monitoring committees for Gorumara National Park and Chapramari Wildlife Sanctuary, clearing the way for implementation of ESZ guidelines. Official sources have indicated that the first meetings of the committees will be held soon.

The committees will operate strictly within the scope of the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. No activities beyond the centrally approved framework will be permitted. As per the Central notification issued last year, a 278 sq km area around Gorumara — ranging from 1 km to 17 km from the park boundary — and a 2 km zone beyond the 9.6 sq km Chapramari Wildlife Sanctuary have been declared eco-sensitive. The guidelines impose restrictions on tourism development, mining, stone crushing, deforestation and river pollution in these areas. The state government had earlier directed that the District Magistrate would chair both monitoring committees. With the member lists now confirmed, officials from the Gorumara Wildlife Division and district administration have stated that groundwork such as demarcation and activity assessment will begin shortly.

The Chapramari ESZ Monitoring Committee includes senior officials from the Agriculture, Housing, Rural Development, Environment and Public Works departments. It also features representatives from the West Bengal Pollution Control Board, environmental NGO Teesta Trust and biodiversity experts including retired Divisional Forest Officer Diparna Dutta and Soumendranath Ghosh of the West Bengal Biodiversity Board. Assistant Divisional Forest Officer Rajib Dey of the Gorumara Wildlife Division is also a member. The Gorumara Committee includes similar representation, with noted environmentalist Animesh Bose among its members. Bose said: “We’ve received the official notification. However, I’ll refrain from commenting on any existing or proposed construction until the guidelines are reviewed thoroughly. Wildlife and forest protection must remain our top priority.” ADFO Rajib Dey added: “The ESZ extends up to 17 km around Gorumara and 2 km around Chapramari. Our first step is to convene a meeting and evaluate all developments based on the rules.” The Gorumara ESZ is particularly complex due to resorts near key wildlife corridors. This has raised concerns in the tourism sector. “We are anxious,” said Divyendu Deb, president of the Dooars Tourism Development Welfare Association. “Everyone is waiting to see what direction the committee takes.”