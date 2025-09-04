State eyes toy manufacturing hub in Asansol, says minister

Kolkata: Bengal is considering offering land in Asansol for a toy manufacturing hub, state labour and law minister Moloy Ghatak announced on Wednesday.

Speaking at a session titled “Toy Industry of Bengal: A Better Tomorrow”, organised by the Bharat Chamber of Commerce (BCC), Ghatak said the state aims to develop a toy manufacturing cluster and invited businessmen to visit Asansol to explore available land.

Highlighting Asansol’s advantages, Ghatak noted its historical industrial base, strong rail connectivity to neighbouring states and proximity to Andal airport in Durgapur. He added that power supply is cheaper than in Kolkata due to multiple providers such as WBSEDCL, DVC and India Power. The minister said more than five acres are available for a private industrial estate suitable for toy production, with land prices and manufacturing costs lower than in Kolkata. He also cited examples of over 10 acres of vacant land, 193 acres at Dhakeswari Cotton Mills and more than 300 acres in Ranigunj industrial estate, now under state control.

Pointing to the presence of over 30 tribal villages in Asansol, Ghatak said labour would be readily available and the hub could boost employment, noting that Bengal has zero manpower loss under its “no strikes” policy. NG Khaitan, former BCC president, stressed the need for a clear land policy by the state to meet industrialisation goals. He urged the state government to review rules on land vesting, warning that unused land being reverted to the state forces industrialists to repurchase it. Naresh Pachisia, BCC president, highlighted the sector’s growth, noting that exports rose to USD 172 million in FY 2024–25 from USD 152.3 million the previous year. He added that integrating indigenous manufacturers with online platforms has expanded opportunities.

Yet, he said, India still lags in global value chains, with large parts of the industry relying on traditional methods and limited adoption of automation, AI or 3D printing, despite toy imports dropping by nearly 70 per cent.