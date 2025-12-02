State eyes major green push for Ganga Sagar Mela 2026; subcontracting barred

Kolkata: The West Bengal government is preparing to give the Ganga Sagar Mela 2026 a greener, more organised look, with the Gangasagar Bakkhali Development Authority (GBDA) drawing up a detailed plan to take environmental messaging directly to pilgrims.

Officials said the authority wants the “green reminder” to be present at every turn — not tucked away in notices or announcements that get drowned by the crowd.

To do that, the Mela grounds will feature eye-catching tableaus, an environment-themed mascot and a series of activities designed to draw pilgrims in rather than merely instruct them.

“These installations work because people stop to look at them,” a GBDA official said, adding, “Once you get their attention, you can nudge them towards cleaner habits — whether that’s using dustbins, avoiding plastic or keeping the queues and walkways litter-free.”

The awareness materials will be placed at strategic points across the island so that visitors repeatedly encounter the same set of messages while moving between the ghats, shelters and transit points. Officials said consistency helps in a crowd of this size, where a clear, simple instruction often makes the difference in maintaining order.

But the effort is not just about colourful installations. Behind the scenes, GBDA has tightened the rules for agencies delivering the campaign. Safety measures at work sites, proper handling of materials, and adherence to engineering specifications have been made mandatory. Subcontracting has been barred, and agencies must follow GST-linked invoicing procedures. Once the installations are completed, defect-liability rules will apply to ensure the timely correction of any shortcomings.

According to officials, this year’s preparations focus equally on creativity and accountability. Eligibility checks, document scrutiny and technical evaluation have all been strengthened so that the structures going up at the Mela are durable enough to withstand crowds, weather and continuous use.

“With so many people arriving in such a short time, every message has to work at a glance,” a senior official said. “We aim to make the green theme not just visible but part of the experience — something people carry with them as they move through the Mela,” the official added.