State eyes local food processing to curb wastage, empower local farmers

Kolkata: The MSME department has joined hands with the Food Processing and Horticulture (FPI&H) department to tackle bottlenecks in developing infrastructure for fruit and vegetable processing within Bengal.

District Industries Centres (DICs) have been tasked with exploring the possibilities of setting up food processing and horticulture-based hubs through the Rural Entrepreneurship Hub (REH) across the state.

Arup Roy, minister in-charge of Food Processing Industries and Horticulture, has urged food processing industries to establish units in Bengal, assuring them of full government support.

“Various types of crops, including a wide range of fruits and vegetables, are produced in Bengal. However, due to the lack of processing infrastructure within the state, we often have to send this produce to other states for processing, only to have the processed products returned for consumption. We are seriously considering the local manufacture of processed food to prevent wastage. Processed food is in high demand nationwide and developing such infrastructure here will also enhance the livelihoods of local producers,” Roy said.

A Nabanna official added that while some areas require testing facilities, others need cold storage or certification facilities. DIC offices will coordinate with horticulture officials in their respective districts to bridge these gaps. Infrastructure for smart packaging and arrangements for export-ready containers will also be addressed by the DICs.

“The District Magistrates have been requested to improve field-level coordination between DIC officials and their counterparts in the Horticulture and Food Processing departments,” the official said.

It has also been decided that the annual MSME synergies held across the state will now include representatives from the Food Processing and Horticulture departments during discussions with corporates, who will be encouraged to procure products through Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs).

Buyer-seller meets organised by the MSME department will also focus on horticulture products to ensure these find suitable buyers.

Bengal produces huge quantities of potatoes, maize, tomatoes and mangoes (during summer), all of which can be processed into a variety of products. There is also potential for exporting some of these products, with the MSME department providing necessary support to facilitate smooth operations.