State extends support to flood-affected farmers in Bhutni area

Malda: In a significant effort to support farmers devastated by recent floods, the state government distributed seeds for the upcoming Rabi Season to over 100 farmers in the flood-hit Bhutni area of Malda’s Manikchak block.

The Bhutni area, particularly North and South Chandipur, has been severely affected by the recent floods owing to the spate in the Ganga River.

The floodwaters inundated large stretches of farmland for over a month, destroying standing crops and inflicting heavy losses on the local farming community. With the floods receding, the state government has provided crucial support for the farmers’ recovery.

Utpal Kharu, Agriculture Department Officer, Manikchak stated: “This initiative is designed to help farmers recover their losses.

By providing them with seeds for the rabi season, we offer them an opportunity to restart their agricultural activities and reduce the damage caused by the floods. The government will continue organising such programmes to assist them.”

MLA Sabitri Mitra emphasised that the seeds being provided are well-suited to the fertile soil of Bhutni. Farmers will receive seeds for a variety of crops, including Kolai, paddy, maize, lentils and jute, all of which are commonly grown in the area.

“This initiative is a vital step toward helping farmers recover and rebuild their livelihoods,” Mitra remarked.

The district agriculture department has reported substantial losses due to the floods, estimating damage at nearly Rs 15 crore.

Key crops like jute, Aman paddy, black gram, maize, and vegetables have been destroyed, exacerbating the already dire situation for local farmers.

The government’s seed distribution is seen as a vital step in mitigating the economic impact of the disaster and helping the region’s agricultural community recover in time for the rabi season.